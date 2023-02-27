25-year-old last seen in Garden City found safe: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is said a missing 25-year-old woman has been found safe.

On Monday, police said that Rose Strang was last seen on Feb. 23 in Garden City, and that they were concerned for her well-being.

Strang is five-foot-eight and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark, wavy hair with blue/green highlights. She had last been seen wearing a black jacket with green trim, black pants and grey/green striped shoes.

Early on Tuesday morning, officers announced Strang had been safely located.