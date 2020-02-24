WINNIPEG -- A 26-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a weekend homicide.

RCMP said they responded to the incident in Roblin, Man., around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday and found an unresponsive man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died. The victim has been identified as a 35-year-old man from the community.

Police have charged 26-year-old Joshua Edward Bitton, from Roblin. He’s in custody and is set to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on Monday.

The investigation continues and none of the charges have been tested in court.