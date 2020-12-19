WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced three new outbreaks in hospitals in the province’s daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday.

In Winnipeg, outbreaks have been declared in Seven Oaks General Hospital units 4U4-7 and 4U8-12, along with Health Sciences Centre unit GH4. Both hospitals have been battling COVID-19 outbreaks in other units.

An outbreak has also been declared at the Beausejour Hospital in Beausejour. The province said due to this outbreak, the emergency department is closed until further notice.

Residents in the region are being advised to always call 911 for emergency care.

Along with the three hospital outbreaks, the province also announced outbreaks in the Deer Lodge Centre on Lodge 4 West, Lions Prairie Manor in Portage la Prairie and Northern Spirit Manor in Thompson.