WINNIPEG -- Another hospital in Winnipeg is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units.

The province announced Thursday afternoon that the N3 West unit at Concordia Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. The site is now at the critical or red level on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

“Outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff and visitors,” the hospital said in a statement. “Anyone potentially exposed are being identified and directed to self-isolate and, if necessary, will be tested as we investigate the origins of the transmission.”

The hospital will suspend new patient admissions to the impacted unit, and visits are also suspended.

Other hospitals in Winnipeg currently dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks include the Health Sciences Centre, Grace Hospital, and Victoria General Hospital.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to Concordia Hospital for more information, including the number of cases connected to the outbreak.