3 sent to hospital after crash with stolen vehicle
Higgins is closed westbound at Sutherland Avenue and eastbound at Annabella Street. (Ryan Harding/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:58AM CST
Three people were hurt in a single-vehicle collision on Higgins Avenue involving a stolen vehicle, according to the police.
The crash happened Thursday morning. Two of the people are in unstable condition and one is in stable condition. At this point the ages and genders are not known.
Higgins is closed westbound at Sutherland Avenue and eastbound at Annabella Street. Police are on scene.
The road is expected to be reopened shortly.