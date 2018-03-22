

CTV Winnipeg





Three people were hurt in a single-vehicle collision on Higgins Avenue involving a stolen vehicle, according to the police.

The crash happened Thursday morning. Two of the people are in unstable condition and one is in stable condition. At this point the ages and genders are not known.

Higgins is closed westbound at Sutherland Avenue and eastbound at Annabella Street. Police are on scene.

The road is expected to be reopened shortly.