A 3-year old boy has drowned at Tulabi Falls campground in Nopiming Provincial Park after wandering away while camping with family.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP said they were called to provide medical assistance at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a child’s body was discovered by his family in a nearby body of water.

Family members tried to provide medical help to the child until emergency officials arrived.

Police said the death is not considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing