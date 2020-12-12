WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 360 new cases of the disease.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, all of the deaths except three are from Winnipeg.

Eight of the deaths are related to outbreaks in Winnipeg senior-care facilities.

A woman in her 60s and two women in their 90s who are linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home died.

A woman and two men in their 80s linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre also died of the virus.

Two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home, passed away from COVID-19.

The other COVID-19 deaths in Winnipeg include a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 60s, two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

Two men in their 80s, one linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Regional Health Centre, died from the virus in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The Interlake-Eastern health region reported one death, a man in his 60s.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 now sits at 483.

Along with the 18 deaths, 360 cases of the virus were announced Saturday.

Of the new cases, 198 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 13.2 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 56 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 52 are in the Northern health region, 26 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 28 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 20,750.

The province currently has 5,630 active cases, and 14,637 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 13.9 per cent.

There are 289 people in hospital with COVID-19, down slightly from Friday, with 42 patients in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,585 tests were performed, bringing the total to 386,007 since early February.