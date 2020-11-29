WINNIPEG -- Another 11 Manitobans have died from COVID-19, according to provincial health officials.

Announced in Sunday’s daily COVID-19 bulletin, the province also reported 365 new cases of the disease.

Almost all of the deaths reported Sunday are linked to seniors' care facilities.

In the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at the Villa Youville Personal Care Home, a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home and a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Menno Home all died due to COVID-19.

In Winnipeg, six people in senior care facilities died from the virus, including a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge; a female in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care; a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre; and two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s, along with a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home.

The province also said a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and a woman in her 80s from the Northern health region died too.

Out of the new cases, 241 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 13.5 per cent.

Seventeen of the remaining cases are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 27 are in the Northern health region, nine are in the Prairie Mountain health region, and 71 cases are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

One case from Saturday has been removed from the count totals, as provincial investigations showed it was not a case. In total, there have been 16,483 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since early March.

The province currently has 9,172 active cases, and 7,010 people have recovered from the virus.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate dropped nearly a full per cent from Saturday, which currently sits at 13.3 per cent.

In Manitoba, there are 336 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 44 of them in intensive care.

On Saturday, 3,158 tests were performed, bringing the total to 352,437 since early February.

The province is urging Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. If they do leave, they should wear a mask and avoid crowded spaces.