WINNIPEG -- A deadly trend of COVID-19 continued in Manitoba on Friday, as health officials announced a near record-breaking number of deaths.

On Friday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer announced 14 more people have died of COVID-19. This is among Manitoba's highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

In total, 280 people have died due to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Along with these deaths, the province reported 344 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba since March to 15,632. These cases push the five-day test positivity rate in the province to 14.5 per cent – the highest it has ever been.

The majority of the cases announced were in the Winnipeg region, which had 178 cases, and a test positivity rate of 14.2 per cent.

The other cases announced on Friday include:

15 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

73 cases in the Northern health region;

13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

65 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The province reported 310 more people have been listed as recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 6,487.

Hospitalizations jumped by 15 on Friday, with a total of 322 people in hospital including 45 people in intensive care.

The deaths reported on Friday include:

A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region;

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region;

Two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 100s from Winnipeg, whose deaths are linked to the outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre;

Two men in their 90s from Winnipeg, whose deaths are linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge;

A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, whose death is linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home;

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region, whose death is linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home;

A woman in her 70s from Winnipeg whose death is linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place; and

A man in his 90s from Winnipeg whose death is linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

This is a developing story. More to come.