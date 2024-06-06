$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP

Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.

According to RCMP, they executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a home on Princess Boulevard on April 30.

During the search, officers seized over $430,000 of cannabis products, including large amounts of dried cannabis. Police have also seized more than $90,000 in cash, multiple pounds of psilocybin and 25 firearms.

Cannabis products and firearms seized from a home in Flin Flon in April 2024. (Manitoba RCMP)

Cannabis products seized included packaged gummies, cannabis-infused chocolate bars, resin, and other derivatives. RCMP said all of the cannabis products did not contain proper Manitoba Taxation stamps.

A 42-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and are facing charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and offences under the Firearms Act and the Cannabis Act. They were released from custody and will appear in court on Aug. 1.

RCMP continues to investigate.