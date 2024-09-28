The time for fall suppers is here. Here's everything you need to know

As the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves change colour, the time for fall suppers has returned in Manitoba.

Fall suppers are an age-old Manitoba tradition that occur in communities across the province from mid-September into November.

They began more than 100 years ago in rural communities as a way for people to come together and celebrate the end of the harvest.

A fall supper in Beausejour. (Source: Travel Manitoba)

Over the years, the community-focused events have expanded into fall feasts that typically take place at community centres, curling clubs, or church halls.

“It’s just that chance to kick off the fall season, which is short but precious here, before winter sets in and people are maybe a little less wanting to drive and go out,” said Louise Waldman, director of communications at Travel Manitoba.

All about the food

For anyone heading to a fall supper this year, it might be a good idea to wear a pair of stretchy pants as you are in for a delicious and hearty meal.

“At every fall supper you go to there will be pies, a pie table that will blow your mind,” Waldman said.

Pies at a fall supper in Beausejour. (Source: Travel Manitoba)

In Friedensfeld, Man., the signature dish at the fall supper is the chicken.

“We get our chicken locally sourced, so it’s breaded, it’s deep fried, it’s got a special seasoning,” said Laura Oswald, board member at the Friedensfeld Community Centre, where the fall supper takes place.

“It’s actually a recipe that I’m not even familiar with, but it’s kind of top secret in our ladies’ kitchen.”

Other offerings at this year’s Friedensfeld fall supper include meatballs, mashed potatoes, pierogies, cabbage rolls, salad, dinner rolls and four kinds of pies.

The food at a past fall supper in Friedensfeld. (Source: Laura Oswald)

Oswald noted that all of the food is prepared from scratch by a group of ladies in the community. She said they start getting to work weeks before the big event.

“The ladies that come in are Friedensfeld ladies who have been part of our community centre from the time it was first built…They just spend hours and hours cooking and preparing, and they’re very proud of what they make,” she said.

Kathleen Melnychuk, the vice president at Fraserwood Hall, helps put together the meal for the hall’s fall supper, which also includes a dance and live music.

She said lots of work goes into the meal that typically feeds 250 to 300 people each year.

“The dinner itself is all prepared, handmade by our local volunteers,” she said

“The ages range from our youth members that come and give us a hand, all the way to our babas in their 80s.”

Though there are many different fall suppers to choose from across the province, one thing remains consistent – you will definitely leave with a full belly.

A group of women who helped put together the fall dinner in Friedensfeld. (Source: Laura Oswald)

Focus on community

Even more than the delicious food, fall suppers are all about bringing community members together and in many cases, raising money for a community cause.

The events bring together hundreds of people from all different parts of Manitoba to share a special meal.

Dana Grant, president of the Oakville Curling Club, said their fall supper has been going on for over 70 years.

“It brings the community together,” she said.

“With everyone volunteering or just coming out to eat together, it’s definitely something we want to hold on to with a little community like ours.”

Waldman noted that you don’t need to be from a community in order to attend a fall supper, as they are open to everyone.

She added they are welcoming, warm, and comfortable environments, even if you don’t know anyone else there.

“It’s all about community building, checking in, making sure people are doing well,” she said. “Just very warm and hospitable.”

Guests enjoying a fall supper in Friedensfeld. (Source: Laura Oswald)

Melnychuk said that Fraserwood is a small community, but their fall supper brings in people from surrounding areas, including Gimli, Arborg and Teulon.

“It really brings a sense of friendship and family and neighbours,” she said.

“It’s really nice to see all these towns and communities and these people come together and celebrate the fall harvest and giving thanks for everything we have.”

Where to go

There are many fall suppers taking place across Manitoba over the next few months. Starbuck will be holding one on Sept. 29, while Netley will hold theirs on Oct. 5. An extensive list can be found on the Manitoba Fall Suppers Facebook page.

Tickets are sold at the door or in advance, with some events having deadlines for purchasing.