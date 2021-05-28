WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has crossed 50,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was first declared in March 2020.

On Friday, the province announced 497 new infections, bringing the total to 50,144. Four cases were removed due to a data correction.

No new deaths were reported in Manitoba on Friday. There have been 1,042 deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started.

A total of 312 Manitobans are currently hospitalized. Of the hospitalizations, 238 people have active COVID-19 cases, while 74 people are no longer infectious, but still need the care.

There are 69 ICU patients currently in Manitoba hospitals. Of those patients, 49 people have active COVID-19 cases, while 29 people are no longer infectious, but still need care.

Manitoba’s five-day test-positivity rate is 12.5 per cent, while it is at 14 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More to come.