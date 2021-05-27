WINNIPEG -- Most Manitoba students will have to continue to learn at home for another week.

The province announced on Thursday that all students in Winnipeg, Brandon, the Red River Valley, and Garden Valley school divisions will continue with remote learning for at least one more week.

This means they will be at home until at least June 7, while students at schools in Dauphin will be in remote learning until June 9.

"We are not in a position to send our students who are currently in remote learning situations back into the classroom," said Premier Brian Pallister.

He said officials will continue to monitor the situation.

"Our priority has always been to keep our students in the environment that they learn best in, and that is, of course, in the classroom with an educator."

Pallister said he commends teachers and educators for the work they have done during these times.

Students in Winnipeg and Brandon have been in remote learning since May 12.

This is a developing story. More details to come.