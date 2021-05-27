WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced eight new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number of daily deaths since January.

The deaths include five people from Winnipeg, two from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and one in the Southern Health Zone.

The last time eight deaths from COVID-19 were reported was on January 28.

The Winnipeg deaths include three men in their 60s, with one of the deaths linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The Winnipeg deaths also included a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 80s, both linked to the B.1.1.7 variant.

The deaths in the Prairie Mountain Health Region was a woman in her 30s linked to the B117 variant, and a man in his 60s; linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The death in Southern Health was a man in his 80s.

The death toll is now 1,042. The province said one death, a woman in her 90s from Winnipeg reported on May 26, was removed due to a data correction.

Manitoba also announced 297 new cases on Thursday, though two cases were removed due to data corrections.

Since March 2020, 49,651. COVID-19 cases have been announced.

This is a developing story. More to come.