5 COVID-19 deaths added Thursday in Manitoba; ICU cases up slightly

Manitoba has added another five deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the total to 1,668.

The province also saw COVID ICU cases climb up to 32, which is up from 29 on Wednesday.

However, overall COVID-19 hospital cases dipped to 524 with 222 of those patients still infectious.

Manitoba added 319 new cases of COVID-19 and the active case count is 8,538.

The province has stressed that case counts are likely higher because at home rapid tests are not recorded in the total.

The five-day test positivity rate is 14 per cent.