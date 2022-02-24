5 COVID-19 deaths added Thursday in Manitoba; ICU cases up slightly
Manitoba has added another five deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the total to 1,668.
The province also saw COVID ICU cases climb up to 32, which is up from 29 on Wednesday.
However, overall COVID-19 hospital cases dipped to 524 with 222 of those patients still infectious.
Manitoba added 319 new cases of COVID-19 and the active case count is 8,538.
The province has stressed that case counts are likely higher because at home rapid tests are not recorded in the total.
The five-day test positivity rate is 14 per cent.
Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces: Ukrainian official
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday.
BREAKING | Canada to sanction 58 Russian individuals, entities and cut export permits amid Ukraine attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
Live updates: Ukraine loses control of Chernobyl plant
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would aim to cut Russia off from the U.K.'s financial markets as he announced a new set of sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
In pictures: What it looked like in Ukraine after Russia attacked
People hunkered down in train stations, lines of cars waited at fuel stations and in traffic jams trying to flee the violence and workers and other residents surveyed the damage after Russia launched a broad attack on Ukraine.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
LIVE | Oversight committee rules out mysterious brain disease in New Brunswick
An expert committee has determined there is no evidence of a mysterious brain disease in New Brunswick.
Conservatives push back on proposed composition of Emergencies Act review committee
The federal Conservatives are pushing back on the proposed composition of the still-being-negotiated setup of the Parliamentary Review Committee, saying the Liberals are trying to 'weaken' the study into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Ukraine map: Where Russian attacks are being reported
CTVNews.ca visualizations highlight more than a dozen locations in Ukraine where explosions have been reported since Russia launched attacks Thursday, as well as facts about Ukraine’s most populated centres and the surrounding NATO member states.
'We're driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
'I just feel sick': Russian attack stuns Saskatoon Ukrainian community
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Saskatoon Wednesday night to show support for Ukraine as Russian troops moved into the country.
'Do something': Ukrainian border resident pleads for Western help amid airstrikes
With Russian soldiers mounting on their doorstep, residents in Ukraine's border cities are starting to flee after shelling and airstrikes began before dawn Thursday.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
-
'I don't know him anymore': Canadians losing family and friends over trucker protests
While trucker convoy demonstrations across several Canadian cities are being cleared out, tensions between family and friends remain. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about differences of opinion that have left family members divided and friendships strained, with some ultimately deciding to cut ties with loved ones as a result.
2 dead, including bystander, after armed man shot and killed by Edmonton police
Edmonton police shot and killed an armed man who robbed a downtown liquor store Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire during the incident and later died, police say.
-
Semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic; road closed
Yellowhead Drive traffic was shut down in both directions late Thursday morning after a crash involving a semi.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
-
Woman found dead in Pickering identified as well-known Ontario long-term care advocate
Durham police have confirmed the woman found dead in Pickering Sunday evening was 52-year-old Terri (Sparky) Johnson.
Toronto stickers sales in support of Ukraine spike over 250 per cent as Russia invades
In just 24 hours, Christian Borys saw sales for his handmade stickers in Toronto, sold to support Ukraine, spike more than 250 per cent as Russian troops crossed the border and launched airstrikes on Ukraine.
Quebec braces for economic volatility, says it can send Ukraine 'material support,' accept refugees
'Quebec companies that are dependent on Ukraine or Russia... we will help them,' said Quebec's economy minister. The foreign relations minister said the province stands ready to send help to the invaded country.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
Former Montreal basketball player 'disgusted' after hearing of sex assault allegations
Joelle Martina says she was shocked to hear the news that three basketball coaches at Ecole Secondaire Saint-Laurent had been charged for alleged sexual assault against at least two players.
Ottawa police chief 'confident' in ability to keep downtown secure
Ottawa police say they are confident they can keep trucker convoy protesters out of downtown this weekend if they try to return.
N.B. reports 77 in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday; update coming this afternoon
New Brunswick is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. However, hospitalizations have climbed slightly, as the province reports three more patients with COVID-19 in hospital.
-
AG report: N.B. records fourth consecutive surplus but more work needed
New Brunswick Auditor General Paul Martin says the province has recorded its fourth consecutive surplus, but more work needs to be done to address its debt.
17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
-
More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says snow could cause problems on the Friday morning commute.
More than a dozen minimum temperature records broken in B.C. amid cold snap
More than a dozen temperature records were broken in B.C. Wednesday as an Arctic airmass arrived over the province.
-
Highway 1 crash: Drivers warned to expect delays near Abbotsford, multiple lanes blocked
Drivers taking Highway 1 through Abbotsford, B.C., were warned to expect delays Thursday morning due to a crash.
David Sidoo speaks publicly for 1st time since serving U.S. prison sentence over college admissions scandal
David Sidoo, the Vancouver businessman and philanthropist who pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy for his role in the college admissions scandal in the U.S., spoke exclusively to CTV News Wednesday.
'A dark day': B.C. premier condemns Russian attack in Ukraine
B.C. Premier John Horgan is calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine an "unprovoked war of aggression" and is standing with many world leaders who are condemning the attacks.
-
Campbell River shoplifting sting nets 32 arrests, thousands in recovered goods
Mounties say 32 arrests were made and thousands of dollars in stolen goods were recovered during an eight-day sting targeting shoplifters in Campbell River, B.C.
-
