WINNIPEG -- Manitoba reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday continuing a streak of relatively low numbers in the province.

"Our numbers continue to trend in a good direction,” said acting deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal at a news conference.

On Monday, the province announced 53 new infections, the lowest number since October.

However, the optimism is mixed with concern, after the province revealed on Tuesday it detected the UK variant for the first time in Manitoba.

The announcement came at the same time the province said it would ease restrictions on Friday.

“The hard work of Manitobans is paying off and has made it possible for further reopening,” said Atwal. “We can’t let up, we have more work ahead of us.”

The province reported six deaths Wednesday.

They include a man in his 70s from the Northern Health Region, a woman in her 70s from Southern Health, as well as three women and one man, all in their 80s from Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, 31 are in the Northern Health Region, 21 are in Winnipeg, four in the Southern Health Region, two in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and one in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent in the province and 4.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Public health officials said 1,610 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 493,825 since February 2020.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, 255 people are in hospital with 34 in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 859 Manitobans have died of COVID-19.