6 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Wednesday; hospitalization numbers remain unchanged
Manitoba’s current hospitalization numbers remain unchanged on Wednesday, as the province reports six deaths, including a person in their 20s.
According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remained at 614. Of those in hospital, 418 have active cases, an increase of seven from Tuesday.
The number of people in intensive care being treated for COVID-19 remains at 38, with 24 patients having active cases.
The province said six deaths were reported today, including a man in his 20s from the Winnipeg Health Region.
Another death was reported in Winnipeg -- a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at the Tuxedo Villa personal care home.
Two deaths were reported in the Southern Health-Sante Sud Region. One death was a man in his 70s, and the second death was a woman in her 60s linked to an outbreak at Boyne Lodge.
The remaining two deaths, a man and a woman in their 80s, were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. Both deaths were linked to an outbreak at St. Paul’s Home.
Since the pandemic started, 1,642 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in Manitoba. One death was removed as investigation determined it wasn’t related to COVID-19.
Manitoba also reported 352 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though the province has cautioned the number is likely an undercount as rapid tests are not counted toward the total.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 21.2 per cent.
Wednesday’s update comes one day after the province started easing COVID-19 restrictions and moved all of Manitoba to the ‘Yellow’ or Caution level on the pandemic response system. Among the changes, capacity limits at restaurants, entertainment venues and gatherings at private residences have been eliminated.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said the province is transitioning to “public health messaging,” and asked Manitobans to be kind to each other during the transition and respect each other’s comfort level.
“This has been a difficult two years for pretty much all Manitobans,” he said. “This is going to be a difficult transition back phase, and of course, we’re not done with COVID, so we’re going to have to continue to work together to protect Manitoba.”
VACCINE NUMBERS
Manitoba has administered 2,810,341 vaccine doses as of Wednesday.
Of eligible Manitobans, 86.1 per cent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 81.3 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses, and 42.8 per cent have received a booster shot.
