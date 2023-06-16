6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba

Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Shared Health released an update Friday afternoon on the 10 patients who remain hospitalized, saying they range in age from early 60s to late 80s, and are being treated for a variety of serious injuries at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and at Brandon Regional Health Centre.

“Of those patients, six are in a critical care unit and four are being cared for in a surgical unit,” Shared Health said in a news release.

Dr. Shawn Young, chief operating officer at HSC, said the six patients in critical care suffered severe injuries, and some have had surgery, with more operations expected.

“These injuries are quite significant,” he said, saying the majority of injuries are orthopedic.

The crash, which occurred around noon on Thursday, involved a semi-truck and a bus near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5. Fifteen people were killed.

When asked if more deaths could occur as a result of the crash, Young said “It’s possible.”

“Age does have a big impact on our ability to withstand injuries like this,” Young said later in the news conference. “It will impact their recovery, it will impact their outcomes as well. This is an elderly cohort of patients, so their recoveries will be long and their course could be complicated.”

A code orange situation was in place at Health Sciences Centre for several hours.

“Everyone is working at the same time in harmony to make sure we have the capacity for the most acute patients,” said Lanette Siragusa, CEO of Shared Health.

According to Shared Health, 28 patients were moved from Health Sciences Centre to other facilities to help create capacity for patients impacted by the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash, and will provide an update at 3 p.m. in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.