63-year-old Winnipegger sets out for cycling world record
WINNIPEG -- He may be a grandfather to eleven grandchildren, but Arvid Loewen isn't slowing down.
The 63-year-old Winnipegger already holds the record for the fastest bike ride across Canada, taking only 13 days, 6 hours and 13 minutes.
He's now setting out to get a second world record for farthest distance cycled in one month.
Loewen started the one month journey on July 1 at 5 a.m.
With the current record of 11,000 kilometres, he'll have to cycle about 380 kilometres a day.
Starting during a slight drizzle, Loewen got his first flat tire only 2 hours into the ride.
Loewen is doing the ride as a way to raise funds for Mully Children's Family.
"I have eight major donors who have pledged to match dollar for dollar up to $115,000 of regular donations. That means every kilometre I ride is worth $10 of a match, provided 'regular' donations come in," said Loewen in a Facebook post.
As of Wednesday, regular donations are already totalling over $50,000.
Loewen first started raising money for the charity 15 years ago.
Loewen will post updates about his trip on his Facebook.