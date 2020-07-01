WINNIPEG -- He may be a grandfather to eleven grandchildren, but Arvid Loewen isn't slowing down.

The 63-year-old Winnipegger already holds the record for the fastest bike ride across Canada, taking only 13 days, 6 hours and 13 minutes.

He's now setting out to get a second world record for farthest distance cycled in one month.

Loewen started the one month journey on July 1 at 5 a.m.

With the current record of 11,000 kilometres, he'll have to cycle about 380 kilometres a day.

Starting during a slight drizzle, Loewen got his first flat tire only 2 hours into the ride.

Loewen is doing the ride as a way to raise funds for Mully Children's Family.

"I have eight major donors who have pledged to match dollar for dollar up to $115,000 of regular donations. That means every kilometre I ride is worth $10 of a match, provided 'regular' donations come in," said Loewen in a Facebook post.

As of Wednesday, regular donations are already totalling over $50,000.

Loewen first started raising money for the charity 15 years ago.

Loewen will post updates about his trip on his Facebook.