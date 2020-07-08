WINNIPEG -- Due safety precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven will not be holding its annual in-store Slurpee Day to celebrate its birthday on July 11.

But that doesn’t mean that Manitobans won’t be able to get their hands on the iconic treat for free.

Instead, from July 6 to 12, Canadians can buy one drink, and get another large Slurpee for free through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

The store is also offering $1 medium Slurpee coupons, valid in store, for all of July for 7Rewards members.

For the past 21 years, Manitoba has been named the Slurpee Capital of the World.

In fact, a section of Rouge Road has been given the honourary name ‘Slurpee Way’ to represent the city’s love for the drink.