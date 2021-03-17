WINNIPEG -- The number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant continues to grow in Manitoba, according to the latest data released by health officials on Wednesday.

The province announced nine additional cases of the variant, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom, during its daily COVID-19 bulletin. All nine cases were in the Winnipeg region.

Manitoba has reported 52 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and 12 cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant first found in South Africa.

Manitoba also announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 32,996 cases since March 2020. Three previous cases were removed due to a data correction.

No deaths were reported for the third consecutive day. There have been 917 deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started.

This is a developing story. More to come.