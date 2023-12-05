99 and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
It's a Tuesday morning and Lomonaco is reporting for her shift at the Sorrento's Restaurant at the Caboto Centre. Her job – making pizza, and she has a lot of experience doing it.
Lomonaco is turning 100 on Dec. 11, and she still works three shifts a week at the family restaurant.
Her son, Gerry Lomonaco, the owner of Sorrento's, said his mother retired at around 65 years old.
"Basically the next day she came and started hanging out with us at the restaurant and working with us," said Gerry.
Now 35 years later, she remains side-by-side with her family, working hard on every single pizza she touches.
Speaking to CTV News in Italian, Lomonaco said she believes the sauce and the dough are the most important part to any pizza. Her goal is to make every single one perfect.
"Before for she was like Chef (Gordon) Ramsay and now not as much," Gerry said jokingly. "No, she was always really good. She was pretty calm and patient overall."
The spry 100-year-old doesn't have to be encouraged to come work at the restaurant. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
"She gets up in the morning and her first question is, 'Who's going to come and pick me up to go to the Caboto Centre?'" Maria Bruni, Lomonaco's daughter, told CTV News. "If she could, she would be here every day."
Bruni said working at the restaurant has been great for her mother, giving her opportunities to walk around and be active. It's great for the rest of the family too.
"Not too many people get that luxury of going to work somewhere and having your whole family there and that's what she liked the most about it," Gerry said.
Antoinetta Lomonaco (centre) sits with her family. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
As for Lomonaco's secret to 100 years of healthy living? Bruni says her mother has always had a hearty breakfast in the morning and a good meal in the evening.
"And she also has to make sure she has a glass of wine with her meal. That's a sure thing," Bruni said with a chuckle.
Lomonaco said instead her secret is being happy and staying around family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics, Gould warns of impact on Canadians
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Norman Lear, producer of TV's 'All in the Family' and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say
A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday, according to local authorities.
Bills say edge rusher facing domestic violence charge will practice, play
Though disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane stressed on Wednesday that he wants the legal process to play out and not rush to making any judgements.
'I am begging you': Father of shooting victim urges senators to pass Canadian gun bill
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Florida man, already facing death for a 1998 murder, now indicted for a 2nd. Detectives fear others
A convicted murderer already on Florida's death row for the 1998 slaying of one woman is now charged with a second killing that happened two weeks later, with investigators believing he may be tied to even more deaths.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway after body found in North Central home
Regina police and the province's coroners service are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a North Central home.
-
Many Sask. Ukrainians in support of celebrating Christmas on December 25
Back in July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law officially moving the Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25 as opposed to Jan. 7, when the Russian Orthodox Church recognizes it.
-
Nearly half of Sask. residents polled want changes made to current pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s new pronoun law is garnering support from 55 per cent of people who took part in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll., but many also want to see changes made to the current legislation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Sask. mammogram plan facing questions after opposition reveals donations from contracted health provider
The Government of Saskatchewan is facing questions after a subsidiary of a private health firm currently contracted by the province was found to have donated nearly $20,000 to the Saskatchewan Party.
-
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
Assault victim's death being investigated as homicide on northern First Nation
A person's death on a First Nation in northern Alberta is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Toronto
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
-
Moviegoers evacuated from Vaughan cinema after suspects sprayed unknown substance in theatre
About 200 people were forced to evacuate a movie theatre in Vaughan on Tuesday night after two suspects sprayed an unknown substance in the cinema during a screening.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport preparing for holiday rush
With the holiday season here, the Calgary International Airport is gearing up for its busiest time of year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Highway travel west of Calgary expected to deteriorate Wednesday and Thursday
After record heat in southern Alberta and B.C. Tuesday, Wednesday’s forecast mirrors the US post office creed – with rain, sleet, snow and ice all possible.
-
Calgary charity looks for donors to adopt a family
There are 635 families registered for Closer to Home Community Services' Adopt-A-Family program and more than half of them still need to be adopted for the holiday season.
Montreal
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a home daycare near Montreal.
-
Tributes planned for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal will be paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
-
Quebec says it wants to study health care reform bill for 3 extra days
The Quebec government says it is prepared to study its health care reform for three extra days next week.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus with passengers rear-ends pickup truck on Highway 417
An OC Transpo bus with 16 passengers on board rear-ended a pickup truck on Highway 417 Wednesday morning.
-
Teenager, 16, charged for online threats at east-end high school
Ottawa Police have charged a teenager for online threats made to Louis-Riel Public Secondary School in Ottawa's east-end.
-
Missing Sharbot Lake, Ont. man found dead
Ontario Provincial Police have found the deceased body of a Sharbot Lake, Ont. man who had not been seen since Nov. 9.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service marks 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service was held Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.
-
'This is a very serious issue:' St. Stephen declares local state of emergency after homeless person dies
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
-
Proposal to Waterloo council would see 12 highrises built on former factory site
A proposed development could dramatically change Waterloo’s skyline.
Vancouver
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAiD
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game
Christine Sinclair went out the way she wanted to. With a win.
-
Family says Fraser Health failed missing Maple Ridge woman
A Maple Ridge family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished 13 days ago after security escorted her out of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAiD
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
'It has had a good run': Cowichan Valley residents are ready to part with the world's largest hockey stick
As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. It’s estimated that a fix would cost $1.5 million to $2 million, therefore the Cowichan Valley Regional District began a lengthy public consultation process of what to do next.
-
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.