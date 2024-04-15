WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'A great night': Winnipeggers fighting against homelessness at annual boxing event

    Share

    An upcoming event in Winnipeg is giving a sucker punch to hunger and homelessness.

    It’s called the ‘Fight for Charity,’ and it’s giving a group of amateur boxers a chance to get in the ring in front of a live audience in order to raise money for Siloam Mission.

    This year’s event involves 24 Manitobans taking part in three months of training to prepare for the big day.

    “It’s local Manitobans who are putting three months aside from their daily lives to train for this event,” said Daniel Strang, executive director of the event.

    “The aim is raising money for really worthy Manitoba charities.”

    Attendees of ‘Fight for Charity’ will get to watch 12 boxing matches, participate in casino games, and listen to live music.

    Strang said that 1,300 people are coming to the event, which has over 70 corporate sponsors.

    “The fighters themselves always bring out lots of their family and friends and it’s a really great atmosphere for that,” he said.

    “Even though it’s boxing, it’s everybody cheering for everybody. It’s a great night.”

    So far, the fighters have raised just under $60,000 for Siloam Mission. The goal is to raise $100,000.

    “This is going to help us kick-start developing more social housing with adequate support,” said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, CEO of Siloam Mission.

    “We already have 138 units, but we know that we need more. This is going to help us start that process to get there.”

    ‘Fight for Charity’ is set to take place on April 27 at the RBC Convention Centre. More information on the event, including how you can support it, can be found online.

    - With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News