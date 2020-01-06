The number of Winnipeggers feeling less safe because of crime may be growing.

A new Probe Research poll, done on behalf of the Winnipeg Police Association, shows 72 per cent of people surveyed say they feel less safe from crime, up from 56 per cent in June.

“In the midst of a highly publicised crime wave, the number of Winnipeggers who feel less safe in the city continues to climb, with the current level of public insecurity now skyrocketing to 72 per cent,” says Probe.

Those more likely to feel less safe include people with a high school diploma or less, and Indigenous citizens.

A majority -- 72 per cent -- of respondents also indicated Mayor Brian Bowman and Winnipeg city council need to make public safety a top issue.

People were also asked about the police budget. Of those surveyed, 46 per cent say the service receives “too little” when it comes to funding versus 49 per cent who say it’s the right amount or too much.

The city and the police union are in the middle of battle over the police pension. Last year, council voted to make changes the union opposed. The two sides are set for an arbitration hearing this month.

Probe says of those surveyed on the pension changes, most lean towards the position of management. But Probe says they want any savings from the changes reinvested into the service and support collective bargaining or the appointment of a neutral arbitrator to resolve the issue.

The changes include ending overtime as a pensionable earning, matching contributions and placing some restrictions on early retirement.

Probe says between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10, 600 Winnipeg adults were surveyed. It says with a sample of 600, one can say with 95 per cent certainty the results are within plus or minus 4 percentage points.

You can read the full results below: