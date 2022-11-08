'A peaceful place': How a small Manitoba community honours those who fought in war
A small Manitoba community has been dedicated to honouring those who fought and also made the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars.
Darlingford is located 21 kilometres west of Morden and since 1921, it has been home to Manitoba's only free-standing memorial building in the province.
Darlingford Memorial Park was inspired by Ferris Bolton, who lost three sons while they were fighting in France in 1917.
Glenn Rasmussen is the secretary-treasurer for the park, holding that title for 37 years, and said the park is important for so many in the area.
"There's a lot of people (from here) that signed up for the war, it was a small area, and there were a lot of people signed up. So it's just an important part of everybody's life," said Rasmussen.
Inside the memorial building, there are two black tablets listing all the men and women who served in each war.
In the First World War, 104 people from the area served and 18 died, while in the Second World War, 118 served and 12 people died.
A plaque at Darlingford Memorial Park showing all people who fought in the First and Second World Wars in the area. Nov. 8, 2022. (Source: Glenn Rasmussen)
In 2021, the park marked its 100th anniversary, with the official ceremony being held this past July.
"We tried to contact a lot of relatives of the people who were on the two plaques in the building from the First and Second World Wars…We had a very strong, very good turnout for the service this year. So it was very well received."
Unlike other memorials in the province and across the country, a yearly service isn't held on Nov. 11 at Darlingford Memorial Park. Instead, Rasmussen said it is held on the first Sunday of July every year in commemoration of the original opening of the park on July 5.
"We have children from the community take part in it and we have a roll call. We call out the names of the (people) from the First World War and the Second World War who gave their lives," said Rasmussen. "The children put flowers on two-way crosses at the front, and then stand them in the formation of a cross after they've placed the flower."
Despite no official service in Darlingford, Rasmussen said services are still held in Manitou and Morden on Nov. 11.
Rasmussen encourages people to visit the memorial park and learn about the history of the area.
"The community support is just tremendous over the years. There is just a lot of pride in the park itself. We've had so many people comment when they are there, just visiting on a weekend or something, about how peaceful it is in there. It's just a peaceful place to come and visit and remember, it's just special that way."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says
Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday. But at a time of heightened divisions in the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham asks whether this election will see American democracy continue or set it on the path to decline.
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
WATCH LIVE | 'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia -- on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has suggested he's open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv's core demands.
Lab-grown blood transfused into people for first time during clinical trial in U.K.
Described as a world first, lab-grown red blood cells have been transfused into people for a clinical trial in the United Kingdom.
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Princess of Norway gives up royal duties amid questions about her fiance
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following 'many questions relating to me and my fiance's role.'
Regina
-
LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
-
Sask. funding up to 60 new emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert
The Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.7 million in additional funding for 2022-23 to increase the number of emergency shelters in the province.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon digs out after overnight snowfall
Saskatoon city crews are continuing to clear the streets after more snow fell overnight.
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
Northern Ontario
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
-
Sources: Sudbury Wolves to announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Multiple sources have told CTV News that former NHLer Derek MacKenzie will be named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves.
Edmonton
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall. Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
Toronto
-
Toronto tenants fighting landlord's rent increase in building they say is unsafe
A group of tenants in a Toronto apartment building is fighting back against a proposed five per cent rent increase from their landlord who they say is poorly managing the deteriorating building.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council outlines priorities in proposed 4-year budget
The City of Calgary has released its proposed budget for the next four years, detailing spending priorities amid increasing inflation.
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
-
Energy Transition Centre opens its door in downtown Calgary
A new Energy Transition Centre has opened its doors in downtown Calgary today.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
-
Long COVID is 'not rare' and can develop after mild illness, says Montreal specialist
The Quebec government is setting up 15 clinics across the province to treat people with long COVID and Lyme disease. The first one to open in Montreal is located at the Jewish General Hospital. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh discusses long COVID, the clinics and ongoing research on post-COVID conditions.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman identified as victim in Sask. nightclub homicide
An Ottawa woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub over the weekend.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Two 18-year-old passengers killed in crash in northeastern New Brunswick
Two 18-year-old men have died and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Haut-Sheila, N.B.
-
'It's just chaos in here all the time': IWK emergency department sees record number of patients
On Sunday, staff at the emergency department at the IWK in Halifax registered 200 patients over a 24-hour period, a number never seen before.
-
Nova Scotia should reform immigration system to meet ambitious goals: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province is spending $6.4 million a year on immigrant settlement services without a "strong understanding" of whether the money is helping to keep them from moving elsewhere.
Kitchener
-
Lawyers representing encampment residents lay out case in Kitchener court
The legal battle over the future of a large downtown Kitchener encampment continued in court Tuesday as legal aid lawyers representing people living at the downtown property presented their case.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order he must resign or be fired
Guelph police Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police force for the time being despite a decision from the Guelph Police Services last month that he must resign or be fired.
-
Armed teens demand customers buy items for them at Kitchener store: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved armed teens demanding customers buy them merchandise in a Kitchener store.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor raises alarm about pediatric emergency admissions, RSV
A B.C. doctor is urging parents not to take their children to the emergency departments unless it’s absolutely necessary, as hospitals face a surge of pediatric admissions due to unseasonal virus activity.
-
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
-
High winds lead to BC Ferries cancellations and power outages
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria receives failing grade in housing in 2022 Vital Signs report
This year, overall quality of life trended upwards, according to survey respondents, though opinions about housing dropped to a failing grade, the first time an issue has received an F since the annual Vital Signs report began.
-
NEW
NEW | Missing Nanaimo man, 37, found safe
A 37-year-old man who was missing from Nanaimo, B.C., for a week has been located. Mounties said Tuesday the man was found safe after investigators asked the public for help finding him.
-
Massive mural painted at Victoria Legion branch to deter graffiti
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Victoria that, for years, has been the target of graffiti has a new Remembrance Day-themed mural.