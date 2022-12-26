'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire

The hotel is a complete loss, and the adjoining heritage building - which had been converted into apartments – was heavily damaged in the blaze. (Source: Gladstone Chamber of Commerce) The hotel is a complete loss, and the adjoining heritage building - which had been converted into apartments – was heavily damaged in the blaze. (Source: Gladstone Chamber of Commerce)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island