'A step forward': Winnipeg addressing infill housing issues in Glenwood
The City of Winnipeg is working to address issues with infill housing in Glenwood – something that has been an ongoing concern for the community for the past decade.
“Some respect for Glenwood after a couple of years of real battling,” said Coun. Brian Mayes in an interviews on Tuesday.
Last year, city council approved infill housing guidelines for mature neighbourhoods, which included things like where infill housing could be built and how tall it could be. The goal of the guidelines was to ensure new housing fits the character of a neighbourhood.
Now, the city is taking it one step further with a plan that will enforce aspects of the guidelines.
“This really grew out of years of unregulated development in Glenwood,” Mayes said.
“So now we’re doing something about the size of the buildings and the height and the tree preservation. So a step forward.”
The planned development overlay was approved by one city committee on Monday, and will now move to another committee for consideration.
- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.
