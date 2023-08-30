'A sustainable project': Former Winnipeg church converted into apartments

The outside of the former St. Philips Church and the new apartment. (Source: 240tache.ca) The outside of the former St. Philips Church and the new apartment. (Source: 240tache.ca)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island