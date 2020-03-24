A timeline of COVID-19 in Manitoba
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 3:36PM CST
WINNIPEG -- As of Tuesday, the province has announced a total of 21 cases of COVID-19 in the Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed.
The following is a timeline of all the cases in the province, beginning on March 12, 2020:
MARCH 12
- Manitoba health officials confirm the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province. The case is a woman in her 40s who lives in the WRHA area. The province says she was exposed to the virus through travel to the Philippines.
- Later in the day, the province announces two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba: two men in their 30s who live in WRHA area. Health authorities say the men were exposed to COVID-19 through travel.
MARCH 13
- A fourth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba. The province says it is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg, who was exposed to the virus through travel to South Kora, the Philippines and Japan.
- Province says one of the four COVID-19 cases has been lab-confirmed, and the other three are presumptive positive.
- Manitoba’s education minister announces that all kindergarten to Grade 12 classes will be suspended for three weeks, beginning March 23.
MARCH 14
- All four cases are lab-confirmed.
MARCH 15
- Three more presumptive positive cases are identified, bringing the total number of cases to seven.
- Case five is a man in his 70s who lives in Winnipeg and was exposed to the virus through travel; case six is a woman in her 70s, who lives in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority area, and was exposed through travel; and case seven is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg, exposed to the virus through travel.
MARCH 16
- The first seven cases are lab-confirmed.
- The province announces another presumptive positive case, bringing the total of cases in the province to eight. Health officials say this case is a man in his 80s who lives in Winnipeg.
MARCH 17
- Health officials announce seven additional presumptive positive cases in Manitoba, bringing the total to 15.
- Case nine is a man in his 60s from a community in the Southern Health region; case 10 is a woman in her 60s from a community in the Southern Health region; case 11 is a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg; case 12 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg, case 13 is a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg; case 14 is a man in his 30s from Winnipeg; and case 15 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg.
- Premier Brian Pallister announces that starting at the end of the day on March 20, all licensed childcare centres will be suspended.
MARCH 18
- The province says six of the seven cases announced on March 17 are related to travel, and information is pending about the seventh case.
- Two more presumptive positive cases are identified in Manitoba, bring the total to 17.
- Case 16 is a woman in her 50s who lives in Winnipeg and case 17 is a man in his 70s who lives in Winnipeg. Both of these cases are related to travel.
MARCH 20
- Premier Brian Pallister announces a state of emergency, effective for 30 days.
-
The province announces surgery programs across the province will be suspending elective surgeries
MARCH 21
- An additional case is identified in the province bringing the total to 18.
- Case 18 is a woman in her 50s who lives in Winnipeg. She was exposed to COVID-19 through travel.
- Later in the day the province announces another probable case of COVID-19.
- Case 19 is a woman in her 30s who lives in Winnipeg, and was exposed due to travel.
MARCH 22
- Manitoba health officials announce an additional probable case of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 20.
- Case 20 is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg and was exposed to COVID-19 through travel.
MARCH 23
- The province announces another probable case, but says another case initially identified as probable has been ruled out. Therefore, the total number of cases stays at 20.
- The latest case is a man in his 50s who lives in Winnipeg. Health officials say it is related to travel.
- The premier announces a new online tool to help connect volunteers with those in need.
MARCH 24
- An additional case is identified in Manitoba, bringing the total to 21.
- The newest case is a man is his 40s who lives in Winnipeg.
- The province announces that non-essential and diagnostic testing will be postponed, and suspends rent increases as well as postpones all hearings for non-urgent matters to avoid evictions.