WINNIPEG -- As of Tuesday, the province has announced a total of 21 cases of COVID-19 in the Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed.

The following is a timeline of all the cases in the province, beginning on March 12, 2020:

MARCH 12

Manitoba health officials confirm the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province. The case is a woman in her 40s who lives in the WRHA area. The province says she was exposed to the virus through travel to the Philippines.

Later in the day, the province announces two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba: two men in their 30s who live in WRHA area. Health authorities say the men were exposed to COVID-19 through travel.

MARCH 13

A fourth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba. The province says it is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg, who was exposed to the virus through travel to South Kora, the Philippines and Japan.

Province says one of the four COVID-19 cases has been lab-confirmed, and the other three are presumptive positive.

Manitoba’s education minister announces that all kindergarten to Grade 12 classes will be suspended for three weeks, beginning March 23.

MARCH 14

All four cases are lab-confirmed.

MARCH 15

Three more presumptive positive cases are identified, bringing the total number of cases to seven.

Case five is a man in his 70s who lives in Winnipeg and was exposed to the virus through travel; case six is a woman in her 70s, who lives in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority area, and was exposed through travel; and case seven is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg, exposed to the virus through travel.

MARCH 16

The first seven cases are lab-confirmed.

The province announces another presumptive positive case, bringing the total of cases in the province to eight. Health officials say this case is a man in his 80s who lives in Winnipeg.

MARCH 17

Health officials announce seven additional presumptive positive cases in Manitoba, bringing the total to 15.

Case nine is a man in his 60s from a community in the Southern Health region; case 10 is a woman in her 60s from a community in the Southern Health region; case 11 is a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg; case 12 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg, case 13 is a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg; case 14 is a man in his 30s from Winnipeg; and case 15 is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg.

Premier Brian Pallister announces that starting at the end of the day on March 20, all licensed childcare centres will be suspended.

MARCH 18

The province says six of the seven cases announced on March 17 are related to travel, and information is pending about the seventh case.

Two more presumptive positive cases are identified in Manitoba, bring the total to 17.

Case 16 is a woman in her 50s who lives in Winnipeg and case 17 is a man in his 70s who lives in Winnipeg. Both of these cases are related to travel.

MARCH 20

Premier Brian Pallister announces a state of emergency, effective for 30 days.

The province announces surgery programs across the province will be suspending elective surgeries



MARCH 21

An additional case is identified in the province bringing the total to 18.

Case 18 is a woman in her 50s who lives in Winnipeg. She was exposed to COVID-19 through travel.

Later in the day the province announces another probable case of COVID-19.

Case 19 is a woman in her 30s who lives in Winnipeg, and was exposed due to travel.

MARCH 22

Manitoba health officials announce an additional probable case of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 20.

Case 20 is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg and was exposed to COVID-19 through travel.

MARCH 23

The province announces another probable case, but says another case initially identified as probable has been ruled out. Therefore, the total number of cases stays at 20.

The latest case is a man in his 50s who lives in Winnipeg. Health officials say it is related to travel.

The premier announces a new online tool to help connect volunteers with those in need.

MARCH 24