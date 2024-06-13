'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail

A flurry of tornado activity was reported throughout southern Manitoba on Wednesday night.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a low pressure system anchored in Saskatchewan triggered tornado warnings in the afternoon for areas around Binscarth, Man.

Over the next few hours, the weather agency received reports of tornadoes and funnel clouds, with the main areas of concern falling between Rivers, Rapid City and Swan River.

Witnesses say a tornado touched down between Mariapolis and Saint Alphonse, Man. then turned southeast into Swan Lake First Nation. (Submitted photo: Justin DeBaets)

“The Swan River Powwow grounds reported damage. I am relieved to hear that that's the only damage I've heard up to now. I haven't heard of any injuries, either, so I'm hoping that remains the case,” said Natalie Hasell, warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC.

The Northern Tornadoes Project will investigate over the next few days to assess damage and assign a rating to the tornadoes.

In addition to the fast and furious winds, nickel-sized to toonie-sized hail were reported.

Precipitation amounts weren’t very high, with much of southern Manitoba seeing about 12 millimetres worth of rainfall, while two millimetres were reported at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and only one at The Forks.

While much of the south still has a chance of thunderstorm activity Thursday, Hasell says she doesn’t expect them to be as extreme as Wednesday.

“We're not expecting any particular rotation in these storms today. The wind profile isn't quite right for that,” she said.

“There could be some strong gusts here and there, and maybe a few warnings issued for these storms, but generally, we're talking about the non-severe type for today.”

A storm brews north of Douglas, Man. on June 12, 2024. (Submitted photo: Nancy Moorehead)

‘A wall of white coming down the highway’

Tony Lachapelle was leaving Brandon Wednesday night to drive to his Minnedosa home when the storm hit.

As the skies grew darker and cloudier, he felt a stray hail stone or two hit his truck.

“I thought I could see it in the distance - like a wall of white coming down the highway,” he told CTV News Winnipeg.

He parked under a train overpass to minimize damage to his vehicle. Other cars were parked there too.

As Lachapelle waited out the storm, he got an alert on his phone of a tornado warning in the area.

He then felt a second onslaught of loonie-sized hail that pelted down steadily for a good 10 or 12 minutes.

“I was fortunate. Somehow I pulled off where there was no damage. I think obviously the structure above me helped,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger