'A way to take action': Morgan's Warriors planning to hit the streets to keep Winnipeg safe
Family members of one of the victims of an admitted serial killer have banded together to help keep their community safe.
The family of Morgan Harris is spearheading a new community patrol group called ‘Morgan’s Warriors.’ The goal of the initiative is to support marginalized people in Winnipeg.
Kristin Witwicki, co-chair of Morgan's Warriors, said community patrolling is something that’s always been important to her and her family.
“We always say, ‘helping is healing.’ When you’re struggling with something, it helps a lot to get out there,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.
“We knew that when this happened, the terrible thing that happened, that we needed to find a way to take action.”
Witwicki said Morgan’s Warriors will be handing out food and hygiene kits, picking up hazards off the street, as well as wellness checks.
“We are going to be doing things a little differently of course [from other organizations], because our board is going to be Indigenous women-led only. The positions will be only for Indigenous women,” she said.
Witwicki said the group is filing the paperwork in order to become a recognized non-profit. From there, they plan to hit the ground running.
Those interested in volunteering can visit ‘Morgan’s Warriors’ on Facebook.
Skibicki trial
Harris was killed by Jeremy Skibicki, who has admitted to the killings of four Indigenous women.
Skibicki has pleaded not guilty in court, with his lawyers arguing he is not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.
- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
WATCH LIVE Charges against world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
How Trump's hush money trial verdict could affect the 2024 election
Here is how three potential outcomes from the jury room ─ a guilty verdict, an acquittal or a hung jury ─ could affect the presidential campaign.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, spewing lava into the sky
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red streams of lava in the latest display of nature’s power and triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
'Are you driving?' U.S. man with suspended licence shows up on court Zoom call while behind the wheel
A Michigan man with a suspended driver's licence didn't appear to have thought through a recent court appearance made on video, joining the Zoom call while driving.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers now voting on latest tentative offer from province
Saskatchewan teachers have until 6 p.m. Thursday to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a tentative offer from the province that is being endorsed by the teachers' federation president.
-
Regina is home to North America's second largest LED Wall. Here's how it works
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
-
'No other option or choice': Advocates support motion to rename Regina's Dewdney Avenue
Regina city council is set to discuss a motion brought forward by two city councillors that would see Dewdney Avenue be renamed. The motion is garnering support from advocates in the city who have long called for a name change.
Saskatoon
-
'Winging it': Skateboarder sets sights on a world record, from Saskatoon to Victoria
Saskatoon is the starting point this weekend electric skateboarder, Bradley Smith, attempts a Guinness World Record that which take him to the West Coast.
-
Sask. teachers now voting on latest tentative offer from province
Saskatchewan teachers have until 6 p.m. Thursday to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a tentative offer from the province that is being endorsed by the teachers' federation president.
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers set to make lineup changes for Game 4 of Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
-
Minor killed in apparent Edmonton hit-and-run: police
A youth bicyclist was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Fire outside Fort McMurray now under control, says Alberta Wildfire
The fire that prompted the evacuation of several neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray earlier in May was classified as under control on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Mounties warn public about rising property crime in Calgary area
Alberta RCMP are warning the public to take steps to protect their personal property after members in several communities in the Calgary area have seen more incidents of break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles.
-
Calgary officials break ground on Cornerstone multi-service development
The City of Calgary held a groundbreaking ceremony in the northeast community of Cornerstone on Wednesday for a new multi-service development.
-
Lethbridge police seize orange fentanyl, found at scene of 'several' deadly overdoses
Lethbridge police say orange fentanyl was among the drugs seized during the most recent execution of an ongoing enforcement project focusing on the city's downtown.
Toronto
-
Half of Toronto area residents would consider buying home in more affordable city: Royal LePage
About half of GTA residents say they would consider leaving to buy property in one of Canada’s more affordable cities, according to a new Royal LePage survey.
-
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
-
Road reductions, bike lanes may be coming to stretch of Avenue Road
A busy stretch of a Toronto roadway that’s seen three cyclists killed in the last decade could soon have its lanes reduced and bike lanes installed.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will need to be demolished
The LaSalle Causeway Bascule Bridge will require being demolished, despite the federal government's assurances that repairs of the bridge were progressing after it was damaged at the end of March.
-
Ottawa-Gatineau top safest cities in Canada: Report
A new report conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers suggests that the Ottawa and Gatineau areas are among the safest cities to live in Canada.
-
Jewish students, parents at Ottawa's biggest school board share experiences of antisemitism
Parents of Jewish students at Ottawa's largest school board say their children feel unsafe and unsupported because of growing antisemitism at school.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man shot in broad daylight near two NDG daycares
A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood near two daycares on Wednesday.
-
2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
-
Montreal-based startup gets $850,000 to help protect whales using artificial intelligence
The federal Fisheries Department is giving $850,000 to a Montreal-based startup that has developed artificial intelligence technology to protect whales and other marine life from ship strikes.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with manslaughter in death of man in Dartmouth
A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., two months ago.
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
Frost advisory, risk of frost in northern New Brunswick next few nights
With clearer skies and low temperatures that could fall between 0 and 4 C, there is a risk of patchy frost in northwestern New Brunswick early Thursday morning and early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cities fail to crack national housing affordability list
A new list of Canada’s most affordable cities has been released and not a single community in British Columbia cracked the top 15.
-
Man charged after multiple 'indecent acts' outside New Westminster home: police
A man has been charged with multiple offences including exposure to a person under the age of 16 after several indecent acts were reported in New Westminster.
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison in decades-old B.C. sexual assault case
A man has been handed his sentence in a decades-old case after being convicted of sexual assault and break-and-enter.
Vancouver Island
-
Emergency room delays expected as Royal Jubilee Hospital moves to digital system
Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital is going live with a new digital system that could cause temporary delays and diversions from an already busy emergency department, beginning on June 8.
-
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader
-
B.C. cities fail to crack national housing affordability list
A new list of Canada’s most affordable cities has been released and not a single community in British Columbia cracked the top 15.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
N.L.
-
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Northern Ontario
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
-
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Barrie
-
60-year-old man airlifted with serious injuries after ATV crash
One 60-year-old man has been airlifted to a hospital following a serious ATV crash in Singhampton.
-
3-vehicle crash, 1 motorcyclist struck, traffic halted into early morning
A multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, motorcyclist, and a passenger car halted traffic in Barrie on Tuesday night.
-
Alleged impaired scooter driver busted after crashing into mud: OPP
Police charged one individual with impaired driving after they were busted riding an electric scooter around the city while intoxicated.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
London
-
Stabbing in London leaves police searching for suspect
London police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night. Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
-
Flair Airlines' winter schedule out of London International Airport announced
Flair Airlines has released their 2024/25 winter schedule departing from the London International Airport (YXU).
-
Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup
The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.