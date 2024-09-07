Bombers fans tee up with tailgate festivities ahead of annual Banjo Bowl

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have won their fifth straight Banjo Bowl Saturday, but celebrations began hours earlier in the parking lot outside Princess Auto Stadium.

Fans set up shop in the morning with food, flags and fun wagers as the boys in blue and gold prepared to battle the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Last week, the Bombers defeated Saskatchewan 35-33 during the Labour Day Classic. Keeping up the winning streak, they toppled the Roughriders 26-21 on home turf.

“I've got burgers, I've got hot dogs. We got pasta salad. We got coleslaw, Jello shots, homemade pickles, tomatoes,” said Bombers fan David Chartrand.

Fans set up tables of food outside Princess Auto Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024. (Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg)

“I love it,” said Will Thiessen, who has tailgated since 2019. “Love the atmosphere, love it that we can do this outside … Best place to be is Winnipeg.”

Many people said they come to the Banjo Bowl tailgate every year, since it gives them the chance to spend time with friends and Bomber fans alike.

It also brings Roughrider fans to town – many of whom were hopeful for a Saskatchewan win.

Saskatchewan Roughrider fans were also in attendance at the Banjo Bowl on Sept. 7, 2024. (Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg)

“We’re gonna put them Bombers in the Heartbreak Hotel, I’m telling you,” one fan adorned in green told CTV News, while holding a makeshift banjo.

For others, the tailgate tradition spans generations.

“My in-laws have been season ticket holders for the Bombers for 64 years and this used to be their spot,” said Bombers fan Guy Burr. “My father-in-law has since passed away, my mother-in-law – she doesn’t want to go without him, so we took over the spot.

“We continue to use their tickets, and Banjo Bowl is a way of getting the whole family and friends together for a great event,” Burr said.

Before the game kicked off, the Bombers honoured the late Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick with a moment of silence. Merrick died suddenly after collapsing outside a Winnipeg courthouse Friday.