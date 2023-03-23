Winnipeg council votes to rename Bishop Grandin roadways

Winnipeg's city council has voted unanimously in favour of renaming several roadways currently named after a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.

During Thursday's council meeting, councillors voted in favour of renaming Bishop Grandin Trail to Awasisak Mēskanow, and endorsed the renaming of Bishop Grandin Boulevard to Abinojii Mikanah and Grandin Street to Taapweewin Way.

Abinojii Mikanah translates to Children's Road in Ojibway and Cree.

The roadways are named after Vital-Justin Grandin, a Roman Catholic priest and bishop. A report to the city says bishop's legacy has recently been reconsidered, saying it was determined Grandin had been leading the campaign for residential schools.

The new names were picked by an Indigenous knowledge naming circle which included elders, residential school survivors and knowledge keepers.

Council has now directed the public service to report back on the renaming of Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Grandin Street. Once an estimate is determined on how much the renaming of these two roadways will cost, it will be referred to the next budget review process.