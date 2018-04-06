Hockey clubs and communities in Manitoba and across Canada are mourning the victims of a fatal bus crash in Saskatchewan that has claimed the lives of 15 people with a minor hockey team.

The tragic collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer has created an incredible sense of loss in communities and hockey clubs.

"I think the parents can relate to it,” said Steinbach Pistons head coach Paul Dyck trying to hold back his emotions Saturday.

15 members of the Humboldt Broncos minor hockey organization died in the collision. Another 14 have been injured.

Dyck said he has two grieving players on his team to comfort. One is a former Humboldt Broncos player who was with the team for 18 months. The other is friends with people on the team and on the bus, including one of the fatal victim’s, head coach Darcy Haugan.

Haugan was also Dyck's friend.

“Absolutely devastating last night to hear Darcy didn't survive,” said Dyck.

“It was very clear, very evident to me every time we spoke how passionate he was about his team, how much he cared about them as individuals.”

FORMER COACH, BILLET FAMILY RELIEVED WINNIPEGGER ALIVE

Winnipegger and Humboldt Broncos player Matthieu Gomercic was on the bus.

Steinbach couple David and Donna Mikkola think of Gomercic as one of their own.

The Mikkola’s were Gomercic billet family for two years when he played with the Steinbach Pistons.

Hearing about Friday's crash and not knowing if he survived was an agonizing wait

“You can't really say how you really feel because you are so upset,” said David.

“Stomach dropped and I could hardly breath,” said Donna.

Donna texted Gomercic's mother, and she wrote back.

“Thank you donna it's a miracle Matthieu only has minor injuries,” said the message. “It's so awful for the whole team."

“I'm so relieved,” Donna replied. 'My heart goes out to them!! So sad.'

“In the same breath there was guilt because I'm so happy Matt is alive, and it feels like I shouldn't be, because there are so many that aren't," said Donna.

Paul Dyck coached his coached Gomercic between 2014 and 2016 in Steinbach. He too is also relieved Gomercic made it out of the crash alive, but said his thoughts can't help but turn to the families of victims that didn't survive.

"I don't know if we are ever going to get over it. I think it's certainly going be in the back of our minds every time the team gets on the bus," said Dyck.