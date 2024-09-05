Air quality advisory remains for parts of Manitoba Thursday morning

Wildfire smoke that triggered air quality advisories in a large swath of Manitoba Wednesday remain in some communities in our province.

As of Thursday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) still had an advisory in effect for a section of northwest Manitoba, including Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, and Snow Lake.

The weather agency notes wildfire smoke from blazes in northern Saskatchewan is causing or is expected to cause very poor air quality and reduce visibility Wednesday.

ECCC advises if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable when spending time outside, stop or reduce strenuous physical activities.

If you experience irritation of the eyes, nose or throat, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms – go inside.

The advisory notes people with lung diseases, like asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution.

"They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits," the advisory reads.

(Photo source: Facebook)

The smoke stems from wildfires burning in northern Saskatchewan which forced thousands from their homes in recent weeks.

According to that province's most recent active wildfire situation map issued Tuesday, there are still 66 active wildfires burning in the province, with nine not contained.

- With files from CTV’s Rory MacLean