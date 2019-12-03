WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is looking to amend the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act (LGCCA), as new legislation was introduced on Tuesday.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton announced the proposed law, which would allow consumers to purchase liquor with takeout and delivery orders from licensed restaurants.

“For several years, restaurant owners have expressed interest in selling wine, beer, and single-serve beverages through food take-out or delivery service,” said Wharton in a news release.

“This is a win-win for businesses and customers as restaurants will now be able to expand their business and offer an additional service to customers.”

The new changes would mean liquor sales would be connected to food orders and could be offered by licensed establishments who sell food as their main business.

Wharton added several private wine stores see this amendment as a chance to sell more wine to their restaurant customers.

This new legislation would also bring changes for the drivers who deliver the orders. They would be required to be 18 years old or older, check IDs at the door, and be certified by the LGCCA’s Smart Choices responsible sales and service program.

The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act would also be amended to remove the word ‘beer’ under the distributor section and changed to ‘beverage alcohol categories,’ allowing third parties to distribute more product to licensed vendors.

Wharton said this will give consumers more choice, provide greater opportunities and flexibility for businesses, and reduce red tape.