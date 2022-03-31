AMC Grand Chief set to face non-confidence vote
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is set to face a vote of non-confidence from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
The AMC announced Thursday that the organization will be hosting a special meeting in May, which will include a vote of non confidence regarding Dumas in his role as Grand Chief, and will determine if he will stay in his position.
“The Constitution of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs outlines a code of conduct for elected officials, including the Grand Chief. Grand Chief Arlen Dumas will have the opportunity to address the Chiefs-in-Assembly prior to the vote taking place,” the AMC said in a statement.
A date and location for the meeting has not been finalized.
Dumas was suspended as Grand Chief earlier in March following an allegation of sexual assault and sexual harassment brought forward against him by a senior AMC staff member. A human resources investigation has started, and AMC said the investigation will continue and the non-confidence vote will take place, “regardless of the results of the investigation.”
Shamattawa First Nation's Chief Eric Redhead has been named the acting Grand Chief while the complaint is investigated.
A complaint has also been filed with the Winnipeg Police Service, who said an incident number has been generated, but are not commenting further.
Dumas has not been charged with a crime and none of the allegations have been tested in court.
- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb
