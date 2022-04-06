'An absolutely incredible adventure': Winnipeg woman completes 250 km race in Sahara Desert
One Winnipeg woman is back at home after completing an epic challenge – a 250-kilometre race in the Sahara Desert.
Caroline Wiebe, 50, landed at the Winnipeg airport on Tuesday night after taking part in the 2020 Marathon des Sables in Morocco.
“It was an absolutely incredible adventure to be able to go out there and participate in an event like that,” she said at the airport on Tuesday.
She was just one of 14 Canadians registered for the six-day race, which poses many challenges for the participants, including sleeping in tents and carrying their own food.
Wiebe said her personal challenges included blisters on her feet, staying hydrated and functioning on little rest.
She also faced a storm that brought about 90 km/h winds and poor visibility.
“There was just no way we could even get our food out and be able to eat,” she said.
“I was running quite low on energy that day and I actually ran out of water climbing a mountain.”
Wiebe prepared for the race for two years and said completing the race was one of the hardest things she’s ever done.
“It was very emotional, to say the least,” she said.
“To be able to persevere and push through every day after day, and just continue and be able to finish it.”
Wiebe said she feels proud and accomplished, adding that doing this race was one of her dreams.
“I was prepared to become comfortable with the uncomfortable,” Wiebe said.
