'An incredible experience': The Manitoba actor appearing in Marvel's latest series

Marvel’s newest series has a special Manitoba connection.

The miniseries is called ‘Echo,’ and it’s about a deaf, Indigenous superhero. The show, which was created for Disney+, features Manitoba’s Katarina Ziervogel as Taloa.

Ziervogel, who is a deaf actor from Sagkeeng First Nation, said when she first found out she got the role, she celebrated by popping a bottle of champagne with her family.

“My mom was just elated and shocked. My stepdad actually cried a little bit,” she said in an interview on Tuesday through an interpreter.

“It was very exciting. It was a wonderful day and a great memory.”

Ziervogel has been working in the entertainment industry for a number of years, but in behind-the-scenes roles. She said she never envisioned herself in front of the camera.

“I definitely prefer being behind the scenes, especially under such a huge franchise like Marvel,” she said.

“It was an incredible experience, very special and actually very overwhelming at first. But the crew, the cast, everybody was incredible and I felt very welcome and comfortable on set.”

To find out more about Ziervogel’s role in ‘Echo’ and the challenges she faced on set, watch the video above.

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.