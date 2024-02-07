WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'An incredible experience': The Manitoba actor appearing in Marvel's latest series

    Share

    Marvel’s newest series has a special Manitoba connection.

    The miniseries is called ‘Echo,’ and it’s about a deaf, Indigenous superhero. The show, which was created for Disney+, features Manitoba’s Katarina Ziervogel as Taloa.

    Ziervogel, who is a deaf actor from Sagkeeng First Nation, said when she first found out she got the role, she celebrated by popping a bottle of champagne with her family.

    “My mom was just elated and shocked. My stepdad actually cried a little bit,” she said in an interview on Tuesday through an interpreter.

    “It was very exciting. It was a wonderful day and a great memory.”

    Ziervogel has been working in the entertainment industry for a number of years, but in behind-the-scenes roles. She said she never envisioned herself in front of the camera.

    “I definitely prefer being behind the scenes, especially under such a huge franchise like Marvel,” she said.

    “It was an incredible experience, very special and actually very overwhelming at first. But the crew, the cast, everybody was incredible and I felt very welcome and comfortable on set.”

    To find out more about Ziervogel’s role in ‘Echo’ and the challenges she faced on set, watch the video above.

    - With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News