Announcement coming on suspicious death investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon regarding a suspicious death.
At 1 p.m. Insp. Shawn Pike of the major crimes division will be speaking at a news conference about a recent suspicious death investigation.
CTV News Winnipeg will provide more information as it becomes available.
Meantime, CTV News has found a police car blocking the road to Brady Landfill.
According to the city's website the landfill and the 4R Depot are closed today.
The city didn't say why the facility is closed. Police told CTV News there is no information it can provide at this time.
This story will be updated.
