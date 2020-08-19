WINNIPEG -- Another Winnipeg restaurant has been fined for allegedly breaking public health orders.

Layla's Café & Hookah Lounge, located on 106 Scurfield Boulevard in Winnipeg, is the latest restaurant in the province to be fined during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the province reported that Layla's was issued a $486 ticket for failing to comply with special measures ordered by the Chief Public Health Officer.

The province said the fine was issued on August 14.

This comes after another Winnipeg restaurant, Siraj Café and Lounge, was fined more than $10,000 for allegedly breaking public health orders.

It is one of the many businesses in the province that have been fined for breaking COVID-19 rules, including the Mount Royal Hotel, the Windsor Hotel, Lee's Buffet, the Westwood Inn, Ramallah Café After Hours, the Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar.

The province can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for defying health orders.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen