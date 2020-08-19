WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Manitoba restaurant.

On Tuesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the potential exposure may have occurred at the Wigwam Restaurant on 132 Wasagaming Drive in Wasagaming. The restaurant is located near Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park.

The exposure may have happened on August 13 and 14 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on August 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"The risk of transmission is considered low, but information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing should symptomsdevelop," Roussin said.

CTV News has reached out to the Wigwam Restaurant for more information.

Roussin said it is important that Manitobans continue to follow the fundamentals to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We're reminding employers to work with their employees to ease the burden of taking time off when they are sick – we want to encourage people to be away from the workplace when ill," he said. "Practice good hand hygiene, do not share items with others, and practice physical distancing outside of your household."

He said Manitobans are encouraged to wear a mask in indoor public places, especially when physical distance cannot be maintained.

Roussin announced 15 new cases of the virus have been identified as of Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 223. Another death related to COVID-19 was also announced, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Manitoba to 12.