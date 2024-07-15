Apartment building residents locked out

The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.

Residents of 285 College Ave. packed up their belongings after being told they would be locked out.

A sign posted on the door said, “As per directed by new management, note that all building and apartment dead bolt/lock will be changed within 24 hours.”

Monday afternoon, residents were seen sorting through their belongings on the building’s lawn.

The City of Winnipeg tells CTV News the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service did not order the building to vacate. However, it says it was made aware of safety concerns Friday.

“WFPS attended and noted that some fire safety systems were not operational,” a city spokesperson said in a statement. “They ordered that exits must remain clear and a fire watch be put in place over the weekend.”

The city said WFPS returned to the building Monday to review its fire safety plan and next steps.