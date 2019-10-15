WINNIPEG -- The RCMP said a 22-year-old woman has been charged with robbery after a two businesses in Flin Flon, Man., were targeted -- with the help of bug spray.

The Mounties said a woman with her face covered went to a business on Highway 10A in the community on Friday at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect held up a can of bug spray and demanded an employee hand over cash.

The attempt wasn’t successful, RCMP said, but that didn’t stop the suspect from trying again.

A second business on Highway 10A was hit, and the Mounties said this time the suspect threatened to spray an employee while attempting to take cash from the till.

After that, she ran away, police said.

A 22-year-old Flin Flon woman was arrested and has been charged with two counts of disguised with intent to commit an offence along with two counts of robbery.