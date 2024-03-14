Arrest made after Manitoba woman falls victim to grandparent scam

The Manitoba RCMP has made an arrest after a woman lost thousands of dollars from falling victim to a grandparent scam.

The investigation began on Feb. 28 when a 79-year-old woman went to the Stonewall RCMP detachment to report a fraud.

She told police she had received a call a few days earlier from someone claiming to be her grandson. He told her he was arrested after a car crash and needed money for bail.

Police said the woman was told to take out $8,000 in cash from the bank and that the money would be picked up from her home. The victim then received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer who told her the money would be picked up by courier and advised her not to tell anyone. A man then came by her home and picked up the money.

The next day, the women received more phone calls from the same suspect, saying she needed to provide another $8,000 to pay fines and exonerate her grandson. The same pick-up process took place.

A few days later she received more calls asking for money, so she went to the bank where she was told about the scam.

A suspect was scheduled to come by her home later that day. RCMP intercepted this man, who was then arrested. Police note he was also wanted out of Alberta on a warrant for fraud.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with fraud over $5,000. He was taken into custody.

RCMP are warning the public as it has seen an increase in grandparent scams. Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 similar situations in southern Manitoba, resulting in the loss of about $70,000.

RCMP believe there may be more victims of this scam and ask the public to report any similar frauds.