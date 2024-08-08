Arrest made in April 2022 homicide; police looking for two individuals

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police are looking for two individuals that were in the area around the same time Steven Mingo was killed on April 20, 2022.
    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a homicide from April 2022.

    On Thursday, police announced that a 19-year-old male, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is in custody and the charge has not been proven in court.

    This charge is in relation to the death of Steven Andrew Mingo, 30.

    According to police, on April 20, 2022, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at a home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue. Mingo was found deceased in the residence.

    In April 2024, police released an image of two people who were in the area around the time of the homicide. The homicide unit is still looking to identify these individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

