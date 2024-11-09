Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final

The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.

Thousands gathered outside Princess Auto Stadium for a tailgate party before kickoff. The stadium is sold out for Saturday’s game, but there’s no word yet on a runaway favourite.

Bomber fans outnumbered fans of the 'Riders outside of Princess Auto Stadium on Nov. 9, 2024. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)

“What it means to be a Bomber fan is you take the good and the bad,” one fan said at the tailgate. “When they win, we celebrate. When they lose, we hope for the better.

“But we’re still True Blue.”

The Bomber-‘Rider rivalry was on full display, with fans travelling from near and far to cheer on their favourite team.

Saskatchewan Roughrider fans gathered on enemy territory ahead of the CFL West Final game on Nov. 9, 2024. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)

“It’s always a great atmosphere,” said one Saskatchewan fan. “Either them coming to Saskatchewan or us coming to Winnipeg. We all get along at the end of the day, but when it’s game time, it comes down to what happens on the field.”

“We’re going to kick your butts,” a Bombers fan said, in a message to the Roughriders.

Thousands took part in a tailgate party ahead of the CFL West Final at Princess Auto Stadium on Nov. 9, 2024. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)

Others said they enjoy the community atmosphere.

“It's really nice because you get to see all the Bomber fans cheer and the food here is just amazing,” another Bomber fan said. “And I just love being here.”

Whoever wins Saturday's game will advance to the Grey Cup, where they will face the Toronto Argonauts after their 30-28 win against the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL Western Final kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT at Princess Auto Stadium.