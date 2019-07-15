

CTV News Winnipeg





Two people are facing charges after Winnipeg police seized 1.33 kilograms of meth from a West End home.

Last Thursday, police say they were investigating a drug trafficking operation related to an apartment in the 400 block of Furby Street when they saw two suspects coming out of the building.

They were arrested and a search warrant was executed in the suite.

Police found 1.33 kilograms of meth, along with $5,700 cash, a money counter, and 20 blotters believed to contain fentanyl.

The meth has an estimated street value of about $20,000, but police say when it’s separated for street sale, it could be worth $130,000.

A man and woman in their 40s were charged with various drug and trafficking-related offences.

Both suspects were released on a promise to appear.