Arrests made in Winnipeg meth operation potentially worth $130K
The meth police seized has an estimated street value of about $20,000, but officers say when it’s separated for street sale, it could be worth $130,000. (File image)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 11:21AM CST
Two people are facing charges after Winnipeg police seized 1.33 kilograms of meth from a West End home.
Last Thursday, police say they were investigating a drug trafficking operation related to an apartment in the 400 block of Furby Street when they saw two suspects coming out of the building.
They were arrested and a search warrant was executed in the suite.
Police found 1.33 kilograms of meth, along with $5,700 cash, a money counter, and 20 blotters believed to contain fentanyl.
The meth has an estimated street value of about $20,000, but police say when it’s separated for street sale, it could be worth $130,000.
A man and woman in their 40s were charged with various drug and trafficking-related offences.
Both suspects were released on a promise to appear.