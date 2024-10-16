WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Assembly of modular fire station to cause Waverley West traffic disruption

    A design rendering of the temporary modular fire station slated for Waverley West is pictured in a supplied image. (Source: The City of Winnipeg) A design rendering of the temporary modular fire station slated for Waverley West is pictured in a supplied image. (Source: The City of Winnipeg)
    The City of Winnipeg is warning Waverley West residents of traffic disruptions as a new modular fire station is delivered and assembled.

    Traffic disruptions will begin on Thursday night and continue Friday and Saturday. Drivers should expect the following closures and changes:

    • The southbound lanes of Eaglewood Drive between Skyline Drive and the Element at the Eaglewood Complex entrance will be closed from Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. to Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. This closure may end earlier as work is completed.
    • ‘No Parking’ signs will be posted along both sides of Eaglewood Drive from Waverley Street to Skyline Drive.
    • Southbound traffic will be routed down the left side of the north lane for the duration of the closure.
    • The sidewalk on the west of Eaglewood Drive will be closed. Pedestrians will still be able to walk on the east sidewalk.

    The interim fire station is being set up at 130 Eaglewood Dr.

    Residents are asked to avoid the area while work is underway as there will be construction equipment in the area.

