

CTV Winnipeg





There’s a new attraction in Winnipeg just in time for the May long weekend: the Assiniboine Park Zoo has officially opened its Stingray Beach exhibit.

Stingray Beach features cownose rays and southern stingrays and offers visitors the chance to watch and touch the marine animals.

“Assiniboine Park Zoo is a place where people can experience the wonders of nature in a way that we hope will inspire them to protect and conserve it for the future,” said Grant Furniss, senior director, animal care and conservation, in a news release.

“Stingray Beach gives us a valuable opportunity to expand our conservation messaging to include the health of our oceans and aquatic wildlife while providing an exciting new experience for our visitors.”

Access to Stingray Beach is included with regular zoo admission, but for an extra $10 people will have the chance to participate in a feeding experience offered daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Stingray Beach is located in the rotating exhibit gallery and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including over the long weekend.

The stingrays will remain at the zoo for at least a year and it’s possible they may stay for longer.